1,747 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.53. 306,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

