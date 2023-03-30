186,541 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

