22,799 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLH opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

