2,649 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

