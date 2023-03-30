3,399 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after buying an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 225,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.