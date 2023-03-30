465,949 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,729,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Shares of A traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,492. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

