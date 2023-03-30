611,400 Shares in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 611,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,490,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 17.22% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.