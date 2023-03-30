823 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.87. 400,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

