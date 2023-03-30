905 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $357.16 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

