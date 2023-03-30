9,725 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB remained flat at $94.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 624,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

