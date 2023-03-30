Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 813,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.79. 2,014,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,489. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

