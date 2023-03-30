ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,990.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001623 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,646.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

