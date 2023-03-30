ABCMETA Trading 48.8% Lower This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,931.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00200457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,133.88 or 1.00012019 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001623 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,646.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

