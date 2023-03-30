Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 334.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $381.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,557. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.