ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADVOF remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

