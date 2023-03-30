ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADVOF remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.
About ADVA Optical Networking
