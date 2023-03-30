Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,753,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.9 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

AAVVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.