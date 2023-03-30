Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

AAV stock opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.66. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

