Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AGLE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.17.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
