Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

