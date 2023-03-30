Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 94.4% in March

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

