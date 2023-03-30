Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 402,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

