AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AGM Group Price Performance

AGMH stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.