Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.53

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.53 and traded as high as C$71.06. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$71.04, with a volume of 626,101 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of C$31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 101.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,415. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

