Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC remained flat at $67.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 235,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

