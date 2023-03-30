AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) to Release Earnings on Friday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

NYSE AIM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 80,646 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,000.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 161,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $50,000.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

