AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) to Release Earnings on Friday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. AIM ImmunoTech has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.24.

Insider Transactions at AIM ImmunoTech

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 161,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 161,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

