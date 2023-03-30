Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Air T has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.