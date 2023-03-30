Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,885.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AKZOF remained flat at $72.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
