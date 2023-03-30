Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ADBRF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aldebaran Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

