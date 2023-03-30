Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $106.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00061133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017863 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,348,618,023 coins and its circulating supply is 7,145,817,098 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

