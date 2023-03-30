Alicia Grande Sells 58,216 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 1,154,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,684. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

