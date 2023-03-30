Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) recently:

3/20/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$74.00.

3/9/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00.

3/6/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$66.00.

3/3/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ATD traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.61. 658,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,578. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$67.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.14%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

