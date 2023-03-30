Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,109. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.