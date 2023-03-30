Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $69.69. 887,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.