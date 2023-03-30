Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 3,537,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,979. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

