Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,740 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 11.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 239,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 765,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

