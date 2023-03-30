Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 65,526 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.63% of CSW Industrials worth $154,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.76. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,822. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,720. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.