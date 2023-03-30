Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,563 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.02% of American Water Works worth $283,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 262,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

