Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Boston Scientific worth $207,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

