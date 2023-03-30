Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $419,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 301,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,557. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

