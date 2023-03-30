Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $347.08 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,201 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.45% of FirstEnergy worth $347,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.