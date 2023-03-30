Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 59,516 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 11,437,914 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

