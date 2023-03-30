Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $107.50 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010030 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.