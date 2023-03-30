Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Shares Up 16.7%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

