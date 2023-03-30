AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,891,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.