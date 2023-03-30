Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

