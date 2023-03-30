Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in March

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 4.8 %

Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,867. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $78.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.