Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,722 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.23% of Amdocs worth $464,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,841. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

