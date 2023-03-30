Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.29

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 89319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $720.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,271,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 166.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

