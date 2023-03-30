American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.15. 437,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

