American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Graphite Technologies Stock Performance
AGIN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American Graphite Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About American Graphite Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Graphite Technologies (AGIN)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.