American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Graphite Technologies Stock Performance

AGIN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American Graphite Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About American Graphite Technologies

Further Reading

American Graphite Technologies, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in technology development and mining exploration. It focuses on graphite mining and the commercialization of grapheme specific proprietary technology methods. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

